State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief and UNHCR inaugurate the new Ukhiya Specialized Hospital

The new hospital will strengthen specialized health services, improving the lives and wellbeing of people living in the Ukhiya area, in Cox’s Bazar District.

Ukhiya, Bangladesh. Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman MP, Honourable State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), inaugurated yesterday the Ukhiya Specialized Hospital. The hospital, which was constructed and equipped by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, will provide specialist treatment for lifesaving interventions and secondary care for patients living in the Ukhiya area, including Rohingya refugees. “This hospital is a milestone for Ukhiya. The facility offers medical treatment long sought for but until now not available in the area. The hospital has been set up by UNHCR and its partners, thanks to generous funding by the Government of Japan. We trust that the Ukhiya community will help take care of the facilities to ensure its future”, said Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman.

With timely specialist consultations, the Ukhiya Specialized Hospital will reduce the need for patients to travel to Cox’s Bazar or Chattogram for treatment and make services more accessible for people with limited financial resources. “This hospital will help improve access to quality medical treatment and significantly reduce the referral of patients to Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram” said Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora,

Additional Director General, Ministry of Health.

It will provide outpatient surgery, dental care, eye care, orthopaedic and trauma care, physical rehabilitation, and palliative care. These services will be supported by a laboratory, medical imaging, such as X-ray, ultrasound and echography, as well as new telemedicine services through virtual consultations by specialists. The services are currently delivered by UNHCR partners Gonoshasthaya Kendra, Orbis International and Relief International, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health. An MoU signed between UNHCR, MoDMR and MoH on 30 June states that, in three years, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will progressively take over responsibility for the management and resourcing of the facility. ”I pay tribute to the medical and administrative staff which has started working in the hospital.

Serving both the local community and the Rohingya refugee population contributes to mutual understanding of each other’s needs, living conditions and well-being,” stated Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative.

The State Minister and UNHCR Representative were accompanied by Mr. Md Kamrul Hasan ndc, Secretary of MoDMR, Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of Health Services, Mr. Shah Rezwan Hayat, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Taskforce Commander Brigadier Azahar, Mr. Hiroyuki Yamaya, Minister for the Embassy of Japan, and Ms. Ita Schuette Head of UNHCR Cox’s Bazar. “This new hospital will facilitate access to specialised care, same-day surgeries and other services scarcely available in Cox’s Bazar. I sincerely hope that this project will contribute to better health and living conditions for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar”, said Mr. Hiroyuki Yamaya, Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh. The Government of Japan contributed USD 1.7 million for the construction of in-patient facilities, installation of medical equipment, and procurement of medical items for the hospital.

