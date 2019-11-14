Start Fund Bangladesh allocated £ 248,624 for cyclone affected districts of Satkhira and Khulna in Southern Bangladesh

Damages caused by the severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which hit Bangladesh on 9 November, 2019, were mostly evident in Southern Bangladesh. The cyclone brought heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal areas damaging households, destroying agricultural land and fish enclosures, uprooting trees and disrupting communication.

On 11 July 2019, a Start Fund Bangladesh alert was raised by member organizations to address the needs of affected populations in the districts of Shatkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat and Borguna. The alert (B0-19) was allocated by the committee, on 12 November, for a total of £250,000. On 13 November, Caritas Bangladesh, Uttaran and Shushilan were awarded a total of £248,624 to reach the affected communities with cash, shelter and WASH support, on behalf of Start Fund Bangladesh.

For more information contact: Samia Rahman, +880 1859345837, analyst@startfundbangladesh.org

About Start Fund Bangladesh: Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by UK Aid and managed by 46 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded.

