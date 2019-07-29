Start Fund Bangladesh allocated £150,000 for flood-affected communities in Sirajganj and Bogura

Dhaka, 29 July 2019 - Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream sources have triggered river levels to rise and cause flooding in northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh, affecting an estimated 7.6 million people and damaging 0.6 million houses.

Floods, adverse landslides and riverbank erosion, have damaged road communications and critical infrastructures. Shelter, WASH and Health are among top priorities to reach the affected population with.

On 23 July 2019, a Start Fund Bangladesh alert was raised by our member organizations to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations in Sirajganj and Bogura. The alert (B015) was allocated by the committee, on 24 July, for a total of £150,000. On 26 July, MMS and NDP were awarded a total of £150,000 to reach the affected communities with cash and WASH support, on behalf of Start Fund Bangladesh.

For more information contact: Lamiya Mahpara Ahmed, +880 1882086237, analyst@startfundbangladesh.org

About Start Fund Bangladesh: Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by UK Aid and managed by 46 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded.

