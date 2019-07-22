22 Jul 2019

Start Fund allocated £850,000 for flood-affected communities in Bangladesh

Dhaka, 22 July 2019 - Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream sources have triggered river levels to rise and cause flooding in northern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh, affecting an estimated 4 million people.

Floods, adverse landslides and riverbank erosion, have damaged road communications and key infrastructures. Shelter, WASH and Health are among top priorities to reach the affected population with.

On 16 July 2019, two Start Fund Bangladesh alerts were raised by our member organizations to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations in Bandarban, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, and Kurigram. The alerts (B013 and B014) were allocated by the committee, on 17 July, for a total of £850,000.

On 19 July, MJSKS, GUK, along with two consortiums led by Christian Aid (with Dhaka Ahsania Mission and HelpAge) and Islamic Relief Bangladesh (with Care Bangladesh and Concern Worldwide) were awarded a total of £600,000 to reach the affected communities in Kurigram, Jamalpur, and Gaibandha. Additionally, World Vision and Caritas were awarded with a total of £250,000 for their responses in Bandarban.

These awarded agencies will be providing cash and WASH support for the most affected households living in the worst hit districts, on behalf of Start Fund Bangladesh.

For more information contact:
Lamiya Mahpara Ahmed, +880 1882086237, analyst@startfundbangladesh.org

About Start Fund Bangladesh:
Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by UK Aid and managed by 46 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded.

