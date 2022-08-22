Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey: Executive Summary - Rohingya Refugee Camps, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, October – November 2021

Key Highlights

• Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates among children remain in the second-highest category (‘’High”) with an upper confidence level of >15%, representing “Emergency thresholds”.

• Chronic malnutrition among children was found to be above the Very High/Critical WHO/UNICEF threshold of ≥30%.

• Anaemia in children 6-59 months and non-pregnant women remains a public health concern (>40%).

• Low wasting prevalence (<2.0%) was found among women of reproductive age and pregnant and lactating women with a significant reduction since 2017 (as per Middle Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) criteria).

• Younger children (6-23 months) were more malnourished, and anaemic compared to older children (24-59 months), but the stunting rate was high among the latter group.

• The status of infant and young child feeding (IYCF) varied with both optimal and sub-optimal levels across all camps.

• Crude and under-five mortality rates are well below emergency levels.

• Measles, Vitamin A, and deworming rates were within camp targets of >90% and >95% except in Kutupalong Mega Camp.

• Ownership and utilization of mosquito nets was high (>90%), but ownership and use of treated nets were below the expected targets of >80%.

• Food assistance, complemented by cooking fuel, was found to be universal at 100% except in the Kutupalong Registered Camp. However, selling of food assistance to cover other essential needs remains a challenge, although the rate of re-selling has continued to decrease each year.

• Water quality and quantity are optimal, but sanitation continues to be an issue with unsafe disposal of child stools and wider environmental factors, especially drainage in the camps.