Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs): External use of the Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) - Camp 20ext, Ukhia Upazila (September 2020)

Introduction

The Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) (sanitary landfill) has been constructed to finally dispose of the solid waste (non-recyclable) generated in the Rohingya Refugee camps (Megacamp) in Ukhia Upazila. The sanitary landfill is located in camp 20 Extension in an area commonly known as “No Man Land “.

The TSWF started being operational on 24th of October 2019. Since then, the facility has been used to accommodate the waste removed from a macro Cleaning campaign of solid waste conducted across the camps and supported by WASH and SMS sectors, and implemented by UNDP through its implementing partners BRAC, Practical Action and participated by SMEP. As soon as the operation has finalized, the landfill facility has been opened to all the camps. This document responds to the need to explain how to use this facility to external users.

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to ensure a proper communication, coordination and disposal of waste at the Temporary Solid Waste Facility (TSWF) at Camp 20Ext. by the different key stakeholders involved in Solid Waste Management activities in Ukhia Upazila.