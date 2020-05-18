Special Weather Bulletin, SL No: 16 (Sixteen), Date: 18.05.2020

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘amphan’ (pronunciation: um-pun) (ecp: 988 hpa) over southeast bay and adjoining southwest bay moved northwards and now lies over the west central bay and adjoining south bay (lat. 13.4°n, long. 86.4°e) and was centred at 06 am today (18 may, 2020) about 1150 km south-southwest of chattogram port, 1090 km south-southwest of cox’s bazar port, 1070 km south-southwest of mongla port and 1050 km south-southwest of payra port. It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction and then re-curve north-northeastwards and may cross bangladesh coast between khulna-chattogram during late night 19 may 2020 to afternoon / evening 20 may 2020.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the storm centre is about 110 kph rising to 130 kph in gusts/ squalls. Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of chattogram, cox’s bazar, mongla and payra have been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal no. Four ( r) four.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, so that they can take shleter within a short notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.