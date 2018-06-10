Special Flood Outlook for the South-Eastern Hilly Region of Bangladesh as on 10.06.2018
According to information of Numerical Weather Prediction Model of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), there is chance of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall (approximately 120 mm/day on average) in the South-Eastern Hilly region of Bangladesh in next 24 to 48 hours. As a result, the water level of Muhuri, Feni, Halda, Sangu, Matamuhuri rivers of the South-Eastern Hilly region may rapidly rise in next 24 to 48 hours and places of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram and Bandarban may experience short duration flash flood during this time.