13 Nov 2019

Southern Bangladesh: Cyclone Bulbul Briefing Note – 12 November 2019

Report
from Start Network
Published on 13 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Briefing Note: Southern Bangladesh – Cyclone Bulbul (13 November 2019)

A severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, hit Bangladesh on 9 November, 2019 through Khulna division. Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone center was about 100 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts/squalls according to the Met office. The coastal areas receiver heavy rainfall prior to the cyclone’s arrival which continued as the cyclone passed.

Over 2 million people were evacuated to more than 5,500 cyclone centres in 14 districts according to country’s media reports (The Daily Star, 10/11/2019). According to the Department of Disaster Management, government allocated 4300 metric ton of rice, 14,000 dry food packages, children food worth BDT 900,000, animal food worth BDT 900,000 and total cash grant of BDT 18,500,000 in 16 districts heavily affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone damaged households, agricultural lands, destroyed plantation and disrupted communication. According to SOS forms published by the DC, DRRO, the worst hit districts included Satkhira, Khulna, Barguna and Bagerhat. The cyclone also claimed lives of 17 individuals.

Limitations

Due to continuous update of data, a true picture of the impact is gradually becoming available making it difficult to report on the overall impact at present. On the other hand, due to data discrepancies between sources currently information is only being derived from forms published and signed by the DC, DRRO.

About Start Fund Bangladesh: Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by UK Aid and managed by 46 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded.

Website: https://startnetwork.org/start-fund/bangladesh
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StartFundBD/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StartFundBD

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.