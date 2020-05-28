South-western Bangladesh Cyclone Amphan - Briefing Note - 23 May 2020

The super cyclone Amphan hit the Western part of the Bay of Bengal, at a speed of 160-170km/h (100-120mph) and gusts to 190km/h (120mph) according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, on 20 May, 2020. It left a trail of destruction in the Southern regions of Bangladesh, with loss of agricultural lands, aquatic life and houses of locals, in the areas of Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Bhola and Jessore. There is an urgent need for assistance not just in terms of helping people cope with the changes made due to this destruction, but also to help the regions regain some of the loss. The alert B029 with an amount of GBP 800,000, was awarded to multiple agencies. 149,999 to Uttaran (Satkhira, Khulna, Jossore) GBP 127,155 to Solidarites International (Satkhira), GBP 249,992 to Jago Nari consortia with Coast, AVAS, NSS (Barguna, Patuakhali and Bhola District), GBP 114,444 to Islamic Relief Bangladesh (Satkhira- Shyamnagar), GBP 82,119 to Concern Worldwide (Bagerhat) and GBP 76,290 to Nabolok (Paikgacha – Khulna).

Limitations: Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 interventions, transferring those affected to cyclone shelters poses an additional threat of contamination. Furthermore, once they return, the threat will still remain in case proper social distancing and hygiene are not maintained.

Crisis Impact Overview

• Cyclone Amphan is the first super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in this century. Along its track, it weakened only to become an “extremely severe cyclonic storm.” It made landfall in West Bengal 20 May, 2020 and subsequently crossed Bangladesh through Khulna, Mongla and Satkhira packing maximum sustained winds around 160-170km/h (100-120mph) and gusts to 190km/h (120mph) according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

• SOS forms reveal that the cyclone caused damage to coastal districts of Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Bhola and Jessore. Impacts have been reported in the form of damaged houses, embankment collapse leading to flood in low-lying coastal areas, washing away of shrimp and other fish enclosures, destruction of crops and livestock and disruption of communication (power, roads and bridges).

• Moreover, more than 7000 Hectares of orchard mangoes were destroyed (Dhaka Tribune Report) in Rajshahi and Satkhira • So far the cyclone has claimed lives of 31 people.