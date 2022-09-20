Social cohesion and resilience assessment toolkit and program guide

The project aims to provide technical assistance to develop, pilot, and disseminate a social cohesion and resilience assessment tool kit and program guide and was launched in 2021. It was designed to address IDEAL’s focus areas of equity, empowerment, social cohesion, and social accountability in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh. Social cohesion is recognized as an important factor in resilience/food security programming. Resilience—the ability to resist or recover from shocks and stressors—supports social cohesion by preserving institutions, relationships and patterns of behavior that form the foundation of cohesion. The relationship is reciprocal: the presence of social cohesion in a community or society reinforces resilience by encouraging relationships and areas of cooperation across potential fracture lines. Building resilience can build social cohesion which in turn helps to strengthen the ability to resist and recover from major shocks such as conflict. 1 Strong social cohesion can act as an informal safety net in cases of food- or climate-related shocks and is a prerequisite for equity around natural resources or other asset-based programming.

Even though much work has been done on understanding the relationship among resilience, food security and social cohesion, especially through United States Agency for International Development (USAID)2 programming, questions remain about the most effective social cohesion interventions in support of this agenda. These questions are concerned with the kinds of projects and programs that can most effectively build on existing social networks and structures, and how context affects the appropriateness of interventions and the strategy around their implementation. Furthermore, there exists a number of different frameworks on social cohesion, but no single recognized measurement tool or method.

To address these gaps, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development (SeeD) established a partnership to develop, pilot, and disseminate a social cohesion and resilience assessment tool kit and program guide (ATPG) based on tangible results which emerge from interventions in CHT in Bangladesh. The ATPG integrates global learning and international best practices for measuring social cohesion and reconciliation using SeeD’s Social Cohesion and Reconciliation (SCORE) Index, and CRS’ mini-Social Cohesion Barometer. Results from the project will be integrated into CRS’ ongoing and future programs both in Bangladesh and globally. It is expected that the project results will identify project and policy interventions that have the most potential to strengthen community cohesion, while building on existing social networks and structures.

The ATPG has been designed to assess the appropriateness of interventions and the strategy around their implementation and recommend best practices for social cohesion including during a COVID-19 context, which will also contribute to the learning agenda around social cohesion and food security. It is gender responsive and replicable in other contexts, and integrates social, political and economic indicators to measure the change in social cohesion within and across groups/communities.

As part of the project, CRS and SeeD piloted the toolkit and program guide in Bandarban District of CHT and used the results to develop recommendations for adjusting implementation approaches and establish new systems and strategies to foster cohesion and measure change. Focusing on the most pertinent combination of resilience factors, these will help communities and households to successfully overcome structural deficits in food security, peaceful behaviors, and psychological well-being.