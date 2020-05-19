Situation update on cyclone Amphan

The very severe cyclonic storm Amphan continues to intensify. Mongla and Payra ports have been advised to keep hoisting Danger Signal No. 7 and Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been asked to keep hoisting Danger Signal No. 6. Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) are working as per government directives to raise awareness on cyclone preparedness in line with COVID-19 situation in all vulnerable unions of the 13 coastal districts, including the camp settlements in Cox's Bazar.