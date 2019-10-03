Situation Report 1 Flood in Bangladesh (Published on October 02, 2019)

1. Situation Overview

After severe monsoon flood occured in July throughout the country, Bangladesh government along with several humanitarian organizations relentlessly working for providing relief and early recovery of the affected population. Meanwhile, several other districts in the northwestern part of Bangladesh have been under threat of severe flooding due to increasing waterflow in the Padma river (Ganges in Indian part) and its branches i.e. Mahananda, Gorai. This mainly happened because India opened its all 109 gates of Farakka barrage to pass flood water from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh province. The situation worsened due to heavy rainfall throughout the country for last three days and Padma river continued to swell in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Kushtia, Natore, Faridpur and Rajbari districts. Water flowing above danger level at several points like Hardinge, Kamarkhali and potentially threatening several other areas in the downstream of the river. Numerous villages in the river banks and low-lying chars in those districts are inundated which rendering thousands of families homeless.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC), the water level may reach at its peak on 4th October and will continue falling afterwards. Padma river water level rose by 15cm while that of Mahananda by 24cm in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Apart from the immediately affected ones, there are increasingly vulnerable districts near estuary of Chandpur where Padma river confluences with Meghna.