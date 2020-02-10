10 Feb 2020

Situation in Brief - Fire Incident in Banani TNT Informal Settlement, Needs Assessment Working Group, Bangladesh - Update 2 (10 February 2020)

Report
from CARE
Published on 10 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (969.74 KB)

Snapshots of the Incidents.

  • 475 families lost their houses including all belongings and household materials (e.g. Cooking Utensils, furniture, clothes, household accessories and electronics, education materials, hygiene products and latrines, dry food and baby food, medicine, stored income generation tools and machines etc.

  • Educational, vocational and identity (NID, Birth Registration) documents were burned.

  • According to the local ward councilors, homeless families took shelter in a nearby open ground.

  • The affected community are dependent on cooked food supplied by the neighbors and local leaders.

  • Lack of food, accommodation, safe drinking water might push the affected community to adopt various negative coping mechanism such as eating less or skipping meals, migrating to other slums, borrowing money, selling household products etc.

  • Various GO and local services like electricity, water, waste management etc. have been disrupted.

  • People have lost their livelihoods and income.

  • Protection of child, adolescents and women can be a concern as people are living in temporary places.

