18 Jan 2018

Site management sector guidance note: Plot allocation for service provision in areas under development

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 18 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (408.89 KB)

SCENARIOS FOR LAND ALLOCATION

There are two scenarios for allocating land to agencies for service provision within Rohingya Refugee settlements.

a. Kutupalong / Balukhali extension areas

Existing populated areas
During the recent influx of new arrivals, most zones in the Kutupalong (KTP) extension area were selfpopulated and the communal services had to follow behind. Decongestion is needed, as well as the rearrangement or insertion of communal facilities as per sector standards. In these areas, the SM Sector responsibility is to facilitate and to support the process of locating critical facilities in alignment with the respective sectors’ priorities and SOPs.

Expansion areas
As refugees continue to arrive and decongestion is urgently required, the SM Sector has appointed two sector partners (IOM and UNHCR) to take the lead on site planning (SP), development and improvement tasks under their respective site coordination AoRs. The aim is to establish zonal plans in areas that will receive new persons ahead of their arrival. This process is explained below.

b. Other sites and host communities

A similar approach to Scenario A) should be used for other sites, such as Burma Para and Nayapara. For the refugees in host communities, the SM Sector will provide inputs to a multi-sector strategy. All sectors will need to adapt the deliverables and modalities of assistance to these non-camp settings in order to also address the needs of the host communities.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

