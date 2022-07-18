Site Management and Site Development Sector Daily Incident Yearly Report 2021

OVERVIEW

IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) is part of IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programming. DTM is IOM’s information management system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. The SMSD Daily Incident Assessment is a core activity of the Site Management and Site Development Sector in Bangladesh and is operated by NPM.

IOM is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. As an intergovernmental organization, IOM acts with its partners in the inter-national community to: assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration; advance understanding of migration issues; encourage social and economic development through migration; and uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants.