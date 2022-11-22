Shelter/NFI Strategy for 2023 - 2025 (September 2022)

SHELTER/NFI SECTOR OBJECTIVES AND ACTIVITIES

Objective 1

Provide life-saving emergency Shelter/NFI support to households affected by disasters and other sudden onset events. (SO3, SO5)

Emergency events are expected to continue or increase in 2023 since shelter assistance consists of temporary materials. It will require the Sector to respond with timely provision of Shelter and NFI support. The Sector will strive to improve emergency coverage of areas where affected populations live, coordinate with other sectors and the government, and advocate for alternative shelter materials.

Objective 2

Provide safe and decent living conditions to Rohingya refugees and host community (living around the camps) to reduce exposure to physical and protection-related risks. (SO3, SO4, SO5)

Protect and stabilize shelter plots, assess shelter/land tenure, increase access to quality materials and knowledge of improved construction techniques to prolong the lifespan of shelter materials and increase their resistance to harsh elements. The Sector will promote more sustainable materials that have lower environmental impact, as well as ensure that gender and protection are mainstreamed into shelter/NFI activities for both refugees and host communities living adjacent to camps.