Shelter/NFI Sector Working Paper 2020 – 2022
1.0 Overall Strategy
To enable the Rohingya refugees to access protection-focussed, culturally appropriate shelter/NFI solutions that provide privacy, security, protection from the elements, reduced exposure to hazards, tenure security, and space to store belongings and live in a dignified manner.
2.0 Scope of the Sector Response
Coordination across sectors, and with relevant authorities and partners, on shelter/NFI support for Rohingya refugees and vulnerable host community households living in proximity to the camps.
3.0 Key Principles
Progressivity: The Shelter/NFI Sector will take appropriate action to promote, protect and ensure the
full and progressive realisation of the right to adequate housing.
Incrementalism: Incremental shelter can be defined as a step-by-step process wherein comp