Shelter/NFI Sector Technical Guidance Bamboo Selection, Storage and Handling V1, December 2019 [EN/BN]
Bamboo is the main material used for shelter construction in the Rohingya refugee response. Two guidance documents were produced in 2018 to address challenges concerning bamboo quality and longevity and provide agencies with detailed information on bamboo sourcing, treatment and use.
These documents can be downloaded from the Shelter/NFI Sector webpage via the links below:
Title: Humanitarian Bamboo Technical Report: Increasing durability of bamboo in the Rohingya camps, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
Author: Humanitarian Bamboo
Date: September 2018
Source: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/bangladesh/document/...
Title: Technical Guidance Note 03: Durability and Treatment of Bamboo in Cox’s Bazar
Author: ARUP
Date: November 2018
Source: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/bangladesh/document/...
The Humanitarian Bamboo Technical Report identified a need to develop specifications and guidance on bamboo selection, storage and handling. To meet that need, the Shelter/NFI Sector has produced this short technical guide for treated and untreated bamboo. It has the following aims:
Provide guidance on bamboo selection, storage and handling for the non-specialist.
Summarise key information on bamboo and the use of bamboo in shelter construction.
Provide recommendations for selecting bamboo for structural use.
Provide recommendations for bamboo storage and handling.
It is written with the non-specialist in mind as agency staff engaged in procurement and supply of this material are not typically bamboo specialists (although some may develop expertise over time).