Shelter/NFI Sector: Guidance Note on Phase Three of Sector Strategy 2018

Overview

The 2018 Shelter/NFI Sector strategy has been developed in collaboration with all Sector partners and the Shelter Technical Committee, established and led by the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). The Shelter/NFI Sector strategy is part of the overall Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis 2018. The Shelter/NFI Sector strategy is divided into three phases that span from August 2017 to December 2018. Phase one, up to February 2018, was limited to emergency Shelter/NFI interventions for new arrivals. Phase two, November 2017 to April 2018, overlapped with phase one as the interventions included complementing the Emergency Shelter/NFI Kits (ESK) with Upgrade Shelter Kits (USK). The USK distribution was coupled with technical guidance for beneficiaries to build safer shelters and provide localized household level site improvements that will enhance living conditions and contribute to disaster risk reduction. The USK target of 180,000 households (HH) set in JRP was only achieved by end of May 2018. The challenges faced by partners include limited funding, shortage in bamboo supply, and bureaucratic delays.

The response is currently in between phase two and three of the Shelter/NFI Sector strategy. This is a vital period that entails planning amongst other Sectors and Working Groups (WG), namely Site Management (SM) Sector and Protection WG. Shifting from emergency related interventions to midterm interventions requires further guidance by the Shelter/NFI Sector to ensure that phase three activities can indeed commence in September 2018. Moreover, a landslide and flood risk model developed by the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), and University of Dhaka was used to deduce the different at-risk populations. The target of most-at-risk beneficiaries is set at 41,705. This target has been referenced by the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), all Sector and RRRC. The main challenges that need to be mitigated prior to rolling out mid-term solutions include: relocation of the beneficiaries most-at-risk of landslide and congestion in the existing camps.

This guidance note on phase three activities aligns with the Shelter/NFI Sector’s strategy in the JRP and serves as further guidance for partners on Shelter/NFI related programming during monsoon season (July and August 2018) and preparation for phase three programming. This note only covers the duration up to December 2018. Updating of the Shelter/NFI Sector strategy will be further discussed with all Sector partners in September 2018. The Sector strategy for next year, whether a single year or multi-year strategy, will need to be coherent with decisions reached between RRRC and ISCG. It is also an opportunity to assess the intensity of rains during monsoon season and its effect on the USK and soil stability in camps.