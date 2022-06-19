Shelter/NFI Sector – GBV Safety Audit [EN/BN]

Purpose: Sector partners can use the self-assessment audit tools to review the status of integration of gender-based violence (GBV) risk mitigation across their programmes and to identify priority areas for action. The tool draws from the IASC Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action, which is the main GBV mainstreaming tool used for the Cox’s Bazar GBV Sub-Sector’s risk mitigation mainstreaming efforts. The IASC Guidelines provide guidance tailored to specific GBV risks faced in each humanitarian sector, help to identify gaps and indicate which actions should be taken.
Bangladesh + 1 more