Shelter/NFI Sector – GBV Safety Audit [EN/BN]

Purpose: Sector partners can use the self-assessment audit tools to review the status of integration of gender-based violence (GBV) risk mitigation across their programmes and to identify priority areas for action. The tool draws from the IASC Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action, which is the main GBV mainstreaming tool used for the Cox’s Bazar GBV Sub-Sector’s risk mitigation mainstreaming efforts. The IASC Guidelines provide guidance tailored to specific GBV risks faced in each humanitarian sector, help to identify gaps and indicate which actions should be taken.