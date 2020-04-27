Bangladesh + 1 more
Shelter/NFI Sector Bangladesh: Preparing community structures for the monsoon season (Basic checklist)
Attachments
Those actions need to be taken prepare your facility for monsoon season as well as winds that in April. They will not render the structure cyclone safe or completely safe from any weather related damage.
Taking into account limited access, we urge all organizations with facilities in the camp to ensure that action 3 (check the roof tie down) is implemented. This will not only minimize potential damage to your facility, but also minimize the risk of flaying debris.