Shelter Survey - August 2018

Executive Summary

The Shelter Survey was conducted by Shelter/NFI Sector partners in July and August of 2018. The survey aimed at gathering information on the durability of the shelter materials previously provided, preferred shelter materials by the beneficiaries, and construction practices that comply with the cultural standards of the beneficiaries while taking into consideration the constraints presented by lack of space, availability of materials, and funding. The survey findings will be used to inform decisions on the phase three shelter interventions. The survey assessed several aspects of the current and planned shelters through household-level assessments, technical visits, focus group discussions with beneficiaries, and focus group discussions with technical shelter staff.

It was observed that 96% of households (HH) assessed received shelter materials while only 76% of households who received shelter assistance also received shelter and disaster risk reduction training. Most of the beneficiaries who received technical trainings requested additional trainings. Going forward, it is beneficial that technical training is provided before or simultaneously with the distribution of shelter materials. A gender-sensitive technical training tailored for women should also be considered, in coordination with the Protection Sector and the Gender in Humanitarian Action working group.

The technical shelter staff identified that the material provided through the upgrade shelter kits (USK) was insufficient to construct an emergency shelter. The beneficiaries mostly utilized the shelter materials received through USKs for setting up internal partitions and/or expanding of existing shelters but not reinforcing the existing shelters. The poor quality of materials provided was also identified as a main challenge of the USK.

Main concerns raised by beneficiaries on their current shelters were related to the strength of shelters, quality of material, lack of private cooking and bathing spaces, and lack of ventilation and privacy. This was also confirmed during the technical visits as it was observed that most ties between structural elements were poorly executed (insufficient rope), 53% HH had foundations that lacked anchoring, and bracing was only found in one shelter visited. Insufficient household level site improvements was also observed.

It was observed through HH level assessments that 1/3 of tarpaulin is damaged and that 55% of big bamboo and 50% of small bamboo will need to be replaced in the next 6 months due to infestation of borers. It was observed that 88% of households cook inside of their shelters and 12% of households have their kitchen attached to their shelter. In only four cases was the cooking area protected with non-flammable material. The lack of non-flammable material and shelters constructed in close proximity represents a significant fire hazard that will need to be addressed. Cooking in the shelter has also negative impact on the air quality especially as the materials used do not permit air circulation for walls and roofing. The majority of shelters observed having a height less than 180cm (floor to wall plate) and only 9% of shelters being well ventilated.

Replacement of materials that are damaged or of poor quality and futher strengthening of shelters was also listed as a priority for future interventions with most materials requested being the same materials currently found in the USK (tarpaulin, borak and muli bamboo and rope). Materials that are currently not present in the camps (or rather not provided as part of the shelter assistance) but desired by households were identified as cement, wood, sand, grass for roofing, brick and CGI sheet. The grass for roofing as well as the requested bamboo walling/fence would be interesting alternatives to the tarpaulin as they provide better insulation and ventilation. Grass roofing and bamboo walling/fencing also have longer lifespan than tarpaulin and can create livelihood opportunities.

Future interventions will need to take into account the below considerations:

• durability and quality of materials provided

• improved resistance of shelters against adverse weather related circumstances

• training emphasizing DRR elements targetting both men and women

• bathing and cooking facilities inside shelters

• thermal comfort and air quality inside shelters

• privacy and security