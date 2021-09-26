Shelter Sector, Cox’s Bazar: Shelter Standard Assessment - Survey Analysis (September 2021)

Introduction

The total number of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar is around 877,710 individuals. The Rohingya refugee population is concentrated in extremely congested camps within Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh. The refugees living in the camps are dependent on the assistance provided by the humanitarian community and government of Bangladesh. The reliance on humanitarian assistance has been heightened since the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh due to movement restrictions and containment measures that are being implemented in the camps in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. The restrictive measures have impacted humanitarian programmes - many were reduced to critical services and assistance only with a limited number of staffs allowed to access the camps each day. This has negatively affected the accessibility and availability of many services.

Population of interest

All Rohingya refugees residing in the camps and settlements recognised by Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), RRRC in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Assessment Design

The goal of the Shelter/NFI Sector is to ensure that every refugee household has access to protection-focused, culturally appropriate Shelter/NFI solutions that provide privacy, security, protection from the elements, reduced exposure to hazards, tenure security, and space to store belongings and live in a dignified manner. To set a benchmark for shelter quality, the SNFI Sector and partners developed Shelter Performance Standards in 2019. The Shelter Performance Standards were approved by the RRRC on 6 January 2020 and consist of two tiers.

The first tier is defined as Minimum Performance Standards. There are 19 minimum performance standards, applicable for all shelter upgrades, repairs, maintenance and shelter replacements in the areas that are not re-developed or newly-developed (TSA I, TSA II, repairs and maintenance, other shelter responses). The second tier is defined as Desired Performance Standards. To meet the Desired Performance Standards all Minimum Performance Standards should also be met. Whenever possible, Desired Performance Standards should be met. Applicable for all shelter construction in re-developed and newly-developed areas:

• All the shelters developed in those areas need to follow RRRC approved designs • Only shelters built in accordance with the Desired Performance Standards and approved RRRC designs can be considered as mid-term shelters (MTS)

Given the focus on Sector-driven Minimum Performance Standards and Desired Performance Standards, the measurement approach for each minimum standard was jointly discussed and refined between the assessment teams and shelter experts to ensure feasibility and accuracy. In the event that certain standards are either subjective, seasonal, or require specialized expertise, the SNFI Sector proposed proxies for the standard or, if the standard is deemed not possible to be measured through this exercise, SNFI Sector partners agreed on a reweighted scale for analysis purposes.