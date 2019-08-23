Shelter Response Strategy - Bangladesh Monsoon Floods 2019

Situation

Heavy monsoon rains in July 2019 caused intense flooding across northern Bangladesh. Two major river systems in the north (Jamuna & Tista) reached their highest water level (compared to previous records) for 100 years. In the 28 affected districts, almost 600,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

The Joint Needs Assessment (Needs Assessment Working Group, 26 July 2019) indicated that:

• More than 7.6 million people have been affected,

• To date, 119 people are confirmed dead,

• Almost 35,000 houses have been fully damaged including 1,500 houses from river erosion,

• Almost 550,000 houses have been partially damaged,

• More than 300,000 people were displaced, living in temporary shelters, on embankments, or in the open.

• There has been major loss of crops, livestock, infrastructure, water sources.

The most vulnerable flood affected families with partially damaged houses need repair assistance and who lost their entire houses are in need of new shelters. Many floods affected people are still displaced and living in temporary shelters, school, embankment and road in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail and Bogura. Displaced people living on the embankment, road and open space; need emergency shelter assistance. Moreover, shelter affected people are exposed to the monsoon rains and other weather elements of possible protection risks, especially for women and girls with special high risk of mud-built houses collapsing after the flood water recedes.