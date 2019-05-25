Sheikha Fatima donates AED10m to campaign to assist Rohingya refugees

ABU DHABI, 24th May 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has donated AED 10 million to the UAE-wide campaign in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, especially children and women.

The campaign aims to provide basic necessities to the Rohingya refugees to alleviate their plight and improve their living conditions.

The ERC praised Sheikha Fatima's response to the and her generous donation to the campaign.

It said that the donation was part of Her Highness's continuous initiatives to improve conditions of mothers and children around the world.

WAM/Hassan Bashir