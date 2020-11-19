In the Shadows of the Pandemic: The Gendered Impact of COVID-19 On Rohingya and Host Communities - Sector Brief: Protection

In Cox’s Bazar, COVID-19 has had significant impact in the already extremely congested camps and has also had a number of adverse effects on the host community. The pandemic and containment measures have exacerbated existing discrimination and inequalities for vulnerable groups and those already marginalized. Women and girls facing an increase in unpaid care work, greater protection risks in and out of their homes and more mental health issues, while simultaneously being less able to access lifesaving services and support.

A Rapid Gender Analysis was conducted by ISCG Gender Hub, CARE, Oxfam, ACAPS-NPM and UN Women. Understanding how social characteristics, such as gender, age, disability status, or gender identity, along with the rigid social norms in both communities and the decreasing basic services play a role in a person’s ability to protect themselves and recover from the secondary impacts of COVID-19, is crucial to ensuring a response that does not leave the most vulnerable behind. Women, men and other vulnerable groups such as transgender persons, people with disabilities, and sex workers are willing to participate in the COVID-19 response and must be officially recognized, visible and actively involved in the response at all stages.

The following highlights the key findings and recommendations for the Protection Sector identified by women and men in Rohingya and host communities based on their needs and concerns.