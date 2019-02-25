Settlement and Protection Profiling - Round 4: Camp 24 Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Nov / Dec 2018)

Background and methodology

This profile provides a multi-sector overview of conditions in the Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh to offer insights on the evolving protection needs of refugees living in the camps. Data for the findings were collected in 33 camps from 25 November - 17 December, 2018 for the fourth round of Settlement and Protection Profiling (SPP) funded by UNHCR and implemented by REACH. Translators Without Borders supported with translating the form into Rohingya.

Primary data were collected through household surveys randomly sampled from shelters located within 33 settlement boundaries. Results of this assessment are generalizable with 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the camp level. Key indicators provide contextual and operational findings at the household level. This factsheet presents an analysis of data collected in Camp 24, where 99 households were surveyed.

Data collection began one week after an attempted repatriation to Myanmar, thus some eligible households chose not to participate out of fear of sharing detailed information. This fear may have created a bias towards those respondents who were willing to participate in this assessment. The non-response rate was 5%.