Secretary-General Calls for Violence-Free Atmosphere Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General, in the run-up to the 30 December general elections in Bangladesh, calls on all stakeholders to ensure an environment free of violence, intimidation and coercion before, during and after the elections, so as to enable a peaceful, credible and inclusive poll.

All Bangladeshi citizens, including minorities and women, must feel safe and confident in exercising their right to vote. Civil society and electoral observers should be fully supported to play their role in the process.

The Secretary-General reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful and democratic Bangladesh.