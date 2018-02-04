04 Feb 2018

Second phase of Zayed Humanitarian Field Hospital launches in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 03 Feb 2018 View Original

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2018 (WAM) -- The UAE doctors have launched the second phase of the operational stage of the Zayed Humanitarian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, to alleviate the suffering of the Rohingya refugees, by increasing its capacity to 200 patients per day.

The capacity of outpatient clinics have been increased to receive maximum number of patients, especially children and the elderly, due to the large number of refugees in the UAE field hospital.

In four months since its establishment, the hospital, has provided realistic solutions to health problems of the Rohingya refugees with the help of a team of doctors from the UAE and Bangladesh.

The field hospital is being run under the supervision of four diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and training teams, so as to build the capacity of the local cadres to take over the tasks of running the field clinics and hospitals in the future.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/MOHD AAMIR

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.