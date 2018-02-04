Second phase of Zayed Humanitarian Field Hospital launches in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2018 (WAM) -- The UAE doctors have launched the second phase of the operational stage of the Zayed Humanitarian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, to alleviate the suffering of the Rohingya refugees, by increasing its capacity to 200 patients per day.

The capacity of outpatient clinics have been increased to receive maximum number of patients, especially children and the elderly, due to the large number of refugees in the UAE field hospital.

In four months since its establishment, the hospital, has provided realistic solutions to health problems of the Rohingya refugees with the help of a team of doctors from the UAE and Bangladesh.

The field hospital is being run under the supervision of four diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and training teams, so as to build the capacity of the local cadres to take over the tasks of running the field clinics and hospitals in the future.

