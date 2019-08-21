The Second Anniversary of the Rohingya Response, Bangladesh August 25th marks two years since over 700,000 Rohingya began their forced exodus from Myanmar, finding sanctuary in Bangladesh. Fleeing widespread violence, concentrated in Rakhine State, most fled suddenly carrying only what they could, the majority arriving in Cox’s Bazar where the aid community struggled to deal with the scale of the crisis.

ACTED has worked to improve the poor camp conditions which were the product of the necessarily speedy and improvised response to the sudden crisis. Our role has been crucial in ensuring camp residents have access to clean water, improved shelter conditions, waste management services and more.

919,000 Rohingya refugees live in southern Bangladesh

72% of those classed as 'in need' in Bangladesh are refugees

27% of those classed as 'in need' in Bangladesh are members of host communities

Bangladesh: Sanctuary and Survival

Considering Bangladesh was only recently upgraded to a lower middle-income country, the Government of Bangladesh has shown immense solidarity with the Rohingya since their arrival in August 2017. In a country of limited resources, the influx of refugees into one of the most densely populated and underdeveloped regions placed severe strain on the country’s already fragile economic and environmental infrastructure. These factors, combined with the annual monsoons, presented refugees, host communities, the government and NGOs with an immense array of challenges.

In the beginning, the Kutapolong expansion site, (by far the biggest refugee site in the country with over 620,000 residents), was nothing more than an arid patch of dirt vulnerable to cyclones, landslides and flooding. As the response developed, an overcrowded bamboo city grew out of the rolling dirt landscape and facilities were hastily constructed to provide the Rohingya with the essential services needed to survive.

ACTED’s response

ACTED began its response to the emergency in February 2018. In the initial months of the influx, humanitarian actors struggled to match the speed and scale of the arrivals in Kutapolong. With 700,000 descending on ‘the mega camp’ the response lacked the capacity to provide health, sanitary and shelter facilities leaving thousands at risk to malnutrition, disease and human and drug trafficking. In order to sustain the overly congested camps, 16 million litres of clean drinking water would be needed per day, 15 thousand latrines would need to be constructed and 30 sludge management facilities would have to be constructed to manage 420,000 kilograms of human faeces per day.

Through ACTED’s site management activities, all five camps have developed their own emergency response systems for natural disasters and there are ongoing campaigns to sensitize communities to the risk of fire and poor sanitary practices. These will have a positive impact by increasing the communities awareness to the range of risks that are still prevalent for the Rohingya living in Kutapolong.

Furthermore, ACTED and other Site Management partners have been working closely with representatives of the Rohingya Relief and Repatriation Commission to eventually transition the remaining coordination activities within the camps to the RRRC.

Looking to the future With the exception of monsoon season, the response has largely stabilized in terms of providing basic needs for the Rohingya in Bangladesh and whilst dialogue remains open with the Government of Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya, it is likely that the Rohingya will stay in Bangladesh for the foreseeable future and therefore the challenge for the response moving forward will be to implement sustainable programs in order to provide opportunities for the Rohingya until such a date as they can return.

After two years of struggling to meet the basic needs of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, the response is now at the stage where we need to look to more sustainable programs including increased capacity sharing with the Government of Bangladesh.