Scabies Key Messages from Hygiene Perspective [EN/MY]

Scabies is contagious and the common symptoms are itching. It is a pimple-like skin rash, which may affect most of the body or be limited to areas such as: between the fingers, wrist, elbow, armpit, genital parts, nipple, waist, buttocks, and shoulder blades.

Prevent scabies by avoiding skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies and by avoiding contact with items used by infected persons such as clothing, bedding or towels