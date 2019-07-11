11 Jul 2019

Saudi Arabia donates dates to schoolchildren in Bangladesh

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 11 Jul 2019 View Original

DHAKA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their contribution of 300 metric tons of dates to support schoolchildren and their families in Bangladesh. The contribution was acknowledged at a handover ceremony this week at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attended by Mohamed Askar of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) and Alpha Bah, WFP Deputy Country Director in Bangladesh.

Distribution started during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. WFP distributed the dates to 150,000 children across 7 sub-districts in Barguna, Cox’s Bazar and Jamalpur districts. Each child received two kg of dates as take-home rations through WFP’s School Meals Programme.

"KSrelief distributes thousands of tons of dates each year to countries around the world, as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ‘Gift of Dates’ program," stated Dr. Abdallah Al-Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court, and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. "The partnership between KSrelief and WFP is crucial in the field of humanitarian action to fight hunger and provide emergency food assistance that will improve the nutritional status of beneficiaries."

“The dates are a special, nutritious treat for the students and their families in some of the poorest regions of Bangladesh,” said Alpha Bah. “It is especially welcome to receive this support during the fasting month, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a long history of supporting WFP in Bangladesh and worldwide, including a contribution of USD 970,000 last year in support of the Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media @wfp_asiapacific @wfpgovts

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Seetashma Thapa, WFP/Dhaka
Mob. +88 01713012386

Maherin Ahmed, WFP/Dhaka
Mob. +88 01755642160

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.