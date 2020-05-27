Safe abortion services amid COVID19 - Agile, adaptive & innovative response from South Asia

The world is going through a period of crisis, but whether we look at it as a crisis or as an opportunity to reshape our thinking depends on us. So, use this period as a lesson on how to live life with a concern for all humankind. Health and safety come first therefore personal hygiene should be the top priority and there should be no compromise on it. Practice social distancing but stay calm and positive. Use prevention measures – as both individuals and service providers at work – in your community and in your homes. Always share information on prevention measures wherever and whenever you can, whether that is at the service delivery point, work, at home, or with family and friends. We will pull through it together as we all are one – together we are stronger. We are the Rahnuma FPAP family and we believe in serving people, which for us is not charity, it’s humanity.

Mr Syed Kamal Shah, CEO

Rahnuma-Family Planning

Association of Pakistan

Worldwide 190 million women want to avoid pregnancy and do not use any contraceptive method due to huge unmet need of contraceptives. As per WHO, over half of all unintended pregnancies end in abortion making it essential for women to have access to safe abortion. The right to decide whether and when to bear a child is a prerequisite to women’s choice, and reproductive autonomy.

During emergencies like the COVID19 pandemic, access to these services becomes even more critical. The nationwide lockdowns have disrupted the access to medical providers and pharmacies and thereby adversely impacting the sexual and reproductive health services, especially safe abortion. The snapshot (table) reflects the impact of COVID19 on SRHR services in South Asia region.