Round table discussion: Recommendation to operationalize commitments made by Cox’s Bazar EndGBVTogether Champions

Recommendations for Operationalizing Commitments made by “EndGBV Together” Champions (Source: Video messages)

Part I

Head of Sub-offices:

Require all programmes to include a matrix which identified concrete GBV risk mitigation actions and measures (Checked in the quarterly ISCG checks in with HOSOs to hear an update on how they have operationalized these). Measured on a quarterly basis (The GBV Subsector is available to support HOSOs in the development of this).

Identify the priorities to mitigate, prevent and respond to Concrete measures taken by your organization/agency/sector to establish intersectoral linkages 1 GBV related indicator in all programmes • HOSO meeting supposed to provide update on a quarterly update/review (where are you at, what are the challenges you are facing, etc.) GBV and CP SS in collaboration with HOSOs.

Partnerships, what systematic partnerships have you established to end GBV, mitigate risks and what milestone have you achieved.

Allocate and mobilize resources to end GBV in your agency/organization´s programmes.

Invest in capacity building on GBV what the risks and risk mitigation measures are and what have you achieved (you get a score out of 5 so we can track milestones) – training for local authorities, including police, government officials, communities, volunteers, and community policing, etc. Monitored by the GBV SS Coordinator.