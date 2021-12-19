Bangladesh + 1 more
Round table discussion: Recommendation to operationalize commitments made by Cox’s Bazar EndGBVTogether Champions
Recommendations for Operationalizing Commitments made by “EndGBV Together” Champions (Source: Video messages)
Part I
Head of Sub-offices:
Require all programmes to include a matrix which identified concrete GBV risk mitigation actions and measures (Checked in the quarterly ISCG checks in with HOSOs to hear an update on how they have operationalized these). Measured on a quarterly basis (The GBV Subsector is available to support HOSOs in the development of this).
Identify the priorities to mitigate, prevent and respond to Concrete measures taken by your organization/agency/sector to establish intersectoral linkages 1 GBV related indicator in all programmes • HOSO meeting supposed to provide update on a quarterly update/review (where are you at, what are the challenges you are facing, etc.) GBV and CP SS in collaboration with HOSOs.
Partnerships, what systematic partnerships have you established to end GBV, mitigate risks and what milestone have you achieved.
Allocate and mobilize resources to end GBV in your agency/organization´s programmes.
Invest in capacity building on GBV what the risks and risk mitigation measures are and what have you achieved (you get a score out of 5 so we can track milestones) – training for local authorities, including police, government officials, communities, volunteers, and community policing, etc. Monitored by the GBV SS Coordinator.
Promote women in leadership roles within your organization and field operations Women´s empowerment, leadership, and participation.
Sector Coordinator agree to it:
Standing agenda item once a quarter to ensure establish partnership to end GBV in the Intersectoral Coordination meeting (stock taking – ISCG Coordinator to ensure standing agenda item).
Standing agenda item on women´s empowerment, leadership, and participation through enhanced intersectoral coordination between GIHA, GBV, PWG, Livelihoods, Education sectors.
To have oversight over programmes to ensure they include such things GBV risk mitigation, and gender balance: income generating activities for women if applicable, in engaging women and girls in safe manner, in leadership roles, ensuring gender balance when hiring volunteers ensuring do no harm principles, engaging women and girls in sensitization activities, and ensuring information is accessible for women and girls
Once a year (September prior to the JRP) there is a multisectoral planning meeting
UNDP to convene a multistakeholder meeting which includes UN agencies, INGOs, local NGOs working on rule of law and access to justice to develop with a joint action plan to end GBV to be shared with the GBV and CP subsectors.
Overarching recommendation:
All organizations and agencies must attend a human-centered design multistakeholder workshop to develop solutions led by the Youth Working Group.
Multi-year strategy
Shifting from Cross-cutting issues to Embedded solutions:
Programmes and commitments should consider diversity of need in their programming and operations including persons with disability, gender diverse populations and other concerns that need to be incorporated in all the above.
IASC Gender Handbook for Humanitarian Action (standards)
Ensure PSEA mainstreaming across all humanitarian sectors/agencies