Rohingya Women Speak Up on COVID-19: Concerns, Demands and Solutions

UN Women spoke with 49 Rohingya women and adolescent girls, women leaders and women volunteers living across 13 camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar1 to better understand their perceptions, key concerns, demands and proposed solutions on the overall COVID-19 crisis. Here is what they said:

Almost all the information received by women came from humanitarian staff and volunteers, rather than TV, radio or newspaper. Access to information for women and girls is highly dependent on women volunteers that have been providing information through door-to-door sessions and through womenfriendly space. Any sectors and agencies working on awareness raising must ensure an adequate number of female volunteers, must provide female volunteers with the necessary information and materials to conduct their work safely and with dignity (including masks, soap and menstrual hygiene products), and must provide female volunteers with information and materials to ensure women-friendly information dissemination.

Women reported appreciating opportunities to support their communities to prevent COVID19, such as being involved in door-to-door awareness raising as outreach volunteers and being involved in mask production. This was important for them to get a chance to leave their homes and get their minds off the tension and anxiety, but also to get status and recognition in their communities and earn an income for their family.

Women must be offered equal opportunities to be engaged in all COVID-19 preparedness and response activities. This must be provided in gender-segregated spaces/groups and by ensuring their wider family and community is consulted to prevent exposing the women to backlash or harm.

Security risks were reported to be increasing, including sexual harassment and theft. Women also noted the effect that restrictions have had on men and boys, specifically their inability to access daily work, to go out as freely as before, or to go to mosques, which is resulting in increases in tensions in the home.

Women reported being policed more on their movements outside the home. Women also said they were especially worried about the safety of their adolescent daughters, as many men in their neighborhood are now staying at home idle and lurking around. Security and safety services should not be deprioritized in the camps, and the presence of female police officer and women’s helpdesk at police stations are vital. Services to report and access support for GBV and child abuse must be maintained, and adapted to reflect the restrictions in the camps, with any changes made in accessing these clearly communicated to women and girls.

Due to the increase tensions and greater scrutiny and policing of women’s movements, women reported missing the safe haven provided by women friendly spaces, which gives them a break from the tensions at home, and a chance to seek support services, information about the situation, and connect with other women. Women friendly spaces must remain open for GBV service provision.

Along with older populations and persons with underlying conditions, children were regularly mentioned as one of the atrisk groups. Fear that children may be more at risk could have strong implications for women to access isolation and treatment facilities as the safety and well-being of their children was clearly reported as one of their chief concerns. Targeted messages and awareness raising are needed for parents and caregivers, especially women, around the levels of risks of COVID-19 for children.

The primary concerns of women remain the well-being and safety of their family members, particularly their children. The inability to maintain their duty as primary caregivers in the household if women have to isolate was overall an immense source of stress and one of the main reasons for their reluctance to access these facilities. Messages around child protection and existing services for childcare must be shared with women. In addition, all IEC messages need to ensure they do not add to the burden of care of women, with specific messages need to be disseminated on engaging men to take on a greater role in the household work.

While a majority of women reported being willing to use isolation facilities, the main reason was to protect their families rather than access treatment and services for themselves.

Further, many reported being reluctant to let their family members isolate without them as their caretaker. This further illustrates the burden of care that is assigned to women, which may have repercussions on the extent to which women can voluntarily decide to isolate. More information must be provided to women on the isolation facilities, their purposes and the services offered. Messages around the right to choose to isolate and its voluntariness need to be emphasized.