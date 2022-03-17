Rohingya Refugees from Myanmar: A Regional Perspective - November 2021

In the first half of 2021, UNHCR organized comprehensive consultations with Rohingya refugees across the region to better understand how Rohingya refugees envision their future — and what challenges stand in the way of their desired solutions. Teams across Asia interviewed a total of 2,846 Rohingya refugees in the six Rohingya-hosting countries in the region: Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand, which together host one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. These consultations built on extensive work done by various stakeholders in recent years — particularly since the refugee influx to Bangladesh in 2016 and 2017 — to survey Rohingya refugees and ensure their voices are represented and reflected. They also incorporated Rohingya refugees’ views of developments in Myanmar since the events of 1 February 2021.

As host country governments, the United Nations, NGO partners and donors engage in programming and advocacy to improve Rohingya refugees’ lives and expand their opportunities for solutions, it is imperative that these efforts are guided by the refugees’ own hopes, concerns, and intentions.

Many organizations regularly speak to Rohingya refugees — through individual counselling, focus group discussions, protection monitoring, and other fora — and the aim of this survey was to consult refugees in a comprehensive manner. By asking uniform questions to Rohingya refugees across Asia of various ages, genders, and diversity profiles, these consultations sought to gain a holistic understanding of: ° How Rohingya refugees envision their future, the perceived or actual barriers to voluntary repatriation and other solutions, and what actions are needed to overcome such barriers; e Whatcan be done in countries of asylum to better prepare Rohingya refugees for solutions, particularly through education, skills building, and livelinoods opportunities; and e How Rohingya refugees’ individual age, gender, vulnerability, and other diversity circumstances influence their protection risks, perceptions of solutions, access to information, and decision-making process.