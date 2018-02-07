07 Feb 2018

Rohingya Refugees Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report # 12, 03 February 2018

World Health Organization
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 03 February 2018, a total of 5 253 cases clinically suspected with diphtheria were reported.

  • The second diphtheria vaccination campaign is ongoing, targeting 208 914 Rohingya refugees aged 6 weeks to 15 years

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 688 000 Rohingya have crossed the border into Cox’s Bazar, joining approximately 212 000 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. No new arrivals were reported since last week. As of 03 February 2018 over 585 000 arrivals are in Kutupalong expansion site, 237 000 in other camps and settlements, and 79 000 arrivals in host communities, impacting the already congested health response. Pre-existing camps and settlements as well as new spontaneous settlements have expanded with the new influx.

