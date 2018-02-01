Rohingya Refugees Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report # 11, 29 January 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As of 27January 2018, a total of 4 907 cases clinically suspected with diphtheria have been reported.

A second diphtheria vaccination campaign started, targeting 363 537 Rohingya refugees aged 6 weeks to 15 years.

A joint health and WASH sector survey of health facilities started to inform implementation of priority WASH and IPC interventions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 688 000 Rohingya have crossed the border into Cox’s Bazar, joining approximately 212 000 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. Respiratory infection, skin disease, and acute watery diarrhea risks remain high with crowded living conditions and inadequate water and sanitation (WASH) facilities.

As of 27 January 2018 over 585 000 arrivals are in Kutupalong expansion site, 237 000 in other camps and settlements, and 79 000 arrivals in host communities, impacting the already congested health response. Preexisting camps and settlements as well as new spontaneous settlements have expanded with the new influx.