Rohingya refugee volunteers at the frontlines of emergency response to the fire in Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps

On 22 March 2021, a massive fire broke out and swept through the Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, impacting 92,000 individuals and leaving 48,000 Rohingya refugees without shelter and displaced once again. The fire has destroyed more than 9,500 shelters and reduced to ashes more than 1,600 vital service facilities including hospitals, learning centers, distribution points and a UNHCR registration center.

UNHCR has immediately responded to the fire, in support of the government-led response, and in coordination with refugee volunteers, IOM, and other partners. Your timely support has made this possible.

Emergency Response

Refugee volunteers remain the backbone of the response. From the onset of the fire, hundreds of volunteers mobilised to extinguish the fire, create fire breaks, take vulnerable individuals to safety, and find separated children.

Mohammed Salam, 30, a refugee who was forced to flee to Bangladesh years ago, was among the first responders. “My work is to serve the people and rescue them from any danger they are facing,” he says.

Every day, Mohammed works with other refugee volunteers to help UNHCR and its partners assist survivors in coping with their loss and begin to recover after this latest tragedy. They have supported the emergency response through the building of temporary shelters, clearing of debris, and identification of special needs required by refugees.

To address immediate needs, UNHCR liaised with WFP to ensure that the displaced families from the fire were provided with water, high energy biscuits and hot meals. Apart from this, UNHCR has so far handed over 3,000 blankets, 20,000 solar lamps, 7,000 kitchen sets and 7,000 mosquito nets to IOM for distribution.

Refugee Protection and Assistance

Along with facilities, refugee identity documentation was one of the critical casualties from the devastating fire. To ensure the continued protection of refugees, UNHCR, in coordination with WFP, deployed its registration teams to key distribution points in fire-affected camps to assist in the re-issuance of documentation. As of April 6, 500 households have received family attestation documentation, which includes around 3,500 refugees.

On the other hand, within the protection sector, UNHCR has extended support to IOM for coordinating the response on the ground and identifying key protection interventions. The first priorities were family reunification of separated children and reinforcement of psychosocial support. Through UNHCR’s partner, Relief International, two child protection helplines and four re-unification help desks were established to assist the more than 600 separated children who have been identified. Most have now been reunited with their families, while 27 children remain receiving care.

Refugee volunteers have also become very vital in awareness-building sessions on child protection risks such as child-trafficking and gender-based violence, fire safety, and general assistance, especially in this critical situation.

Public Health

UNHCR also prioritized the availability of immediate medical care services in affected camps through the handing over of three hospital tents to IOM and continuous support on the deployment of mobile medical teams, provision of medicines and supplies to health partners of other agencies.

Psychosocial support has also been reinforced with over 330 mental health and support staff from UNHCR partners actively involved in providing psychosocial first aid to affected families as well as frontline workers. In coordination with IOM and our partners, over 9,700 refugees have received psychosocial support.

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene

Partnering with OXFAM, NGO Forum and BRAC, UNHCR deployed more than more than 1,200,000L of water, benefiting some 10,000 refugees daily. With the continuous support, 11,000 jerry cans have been distributed to affected families since the outbreak of the fire. Apart from these, UNHCR continues to support the activities of the WASH sector; latrines and tap stands have been constructed in the affected camps to ensure accessibility of emergency sanitation facilities.

Rebuilding camp sites

UNHCR has extended technical site planning and coordination support for the rebuilding of camps, in coordination with IOM. The drafting and development of structural plans include roads, fire brakes, site development priority areas and WASH facilities to ensure higher quality and disaster-ready shelters.

Site management partners and safety unit volunteers have also been on increased alert and actively conducting outreach, ensuring coordination on fire response preparedness and mitigation. This includes drills on collaboration with camp officials and law enforcement and availability of fire prevention items, such as regularly checked and refilled fire extinguishers. So far, over 30,700 refugees were reached with key awareness messages, including fire safety, first aid and response.