Rohingya Refugee Response: Rohingya Refugee Response Information Booklet (April 2022)

CONTEXT

By end-March 2022, there were over 926,500* Rohingya refugees living in the Cox’s Bazar area (UNHCR, 2021), including 22,780 living on Bhasan Char island. With population density reaching 60,000 persons per km2, ensuring refugees’ safety and wellbeing remains a serious challenge compounded by disasters like major fire outbreaks in the camps and monsoon flooding. The COVID19 crisis has heightened vulnerabilities among refugees with 95 percent considered moderately and highly vulnerable by end-2021 (REVA-5, 2022).

*Latest UNHCR population figures indicate 926,500 refugees in Bangladesh; WFP food assistance reached 892,000 people in Cox’s Bazar due to relocations and absentees

WFP RESPONSE

Since the start of the crisis in August 2017, WFP has provided food assistance to the camp population, and nutrition services to women and children. This is complemented with life-skills training, disaster risk reduction activities and common engineering services. WFP also facilitates essential shared logistics and emergency telecommunication services, and co-leads the Food Security Sector. WFP continues to adjust and innovate its programming in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring lifesaving interventions continue unabated.