Rohingya refugee response: COVID-19 preparation/response (1-15 April 2020)

Overview

To date, no cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the Rohingya refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. If the virus reaches the camps, however, the risk to the Rohingya community will be significant due to the congested circumstances in which they live, as well as the limited health infrastructure available to respond to serious medical cases.

Government authorities, in consultation with the UN and other humanitarian partners, have introduced restrictions on activities in the camps, to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. On 8 April, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) issued a directive further restricting activities to only critical services and assistance. These include programmes in the areas of health, nutrition, food and fuel distribution, hygiene promotion, hygiene kit distribution, water and sanitation activities, construction of health facilities and additional WASH infrastructure, site management support, logistics, and the identification and quarantine of new arrivals, and family tracing.

UNHCR appreciates the effort being made by the RRRC, the Deputy District Commissioner and the law enforcement agencies to prevent the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the refugee settlements. UNHCR has reduced movements to the settlements, except for critical activities in line with RRRC directives.

UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP and IOM Representatives conducted a joint mission to Cox’s Bazar on 4-7 April. Meetings were held with RRRC, Army, as well as the UN and NGO partners in Cox’s Bazar. Discussions with civil and military authorities focused on preparedness measures and how to sustain critical activities in the refugee settlements.

While COVID-19 prevention and preparedness work proceeds, it is also urgent to focus on the upcoming cyclone and monsoon seasons.