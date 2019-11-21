21 Nov 2019

Rohingya Refugee Response: Child-Focused Secondary Data Review (Thematic report – November 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.05 KB)

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh has been a place of refuge for Rohingyas fleeing violence in Myanmar on numerous occasions since 1978. August 2017 saw the beginning of the largest and most rapid influx of Rohingya refugees, over 730,000 Rohingya, including 400,000 children, fled across the border in response to a genocide. They joined an estimated 300,000 Rohingya who had already fled violence in previous years, creating the world’s largest refugee camps (UNICEF 30 Sep 2019). As of October 2019, there are 914,998 refugees living in 34 sites in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar (UNHCR 10/2019). Of those, 55 to 60% are children, 4% of households are headed by a child, and there is an estimated 11% of people with disabilities (ISCG 10/2019).

Currently, the needs most reported by the Rohingya are cash, food assistance, WASH and energy (fuel), and the main host community needs are access to jobs, water, roads and infrastructure, and health services (GTS, June 2019). Though an estimated 80% of refugees have reported that the services provided in the camps have been enhanced and that their day to day life have improved, living conditions remain very challenging and the needs of children, in both the refugee camps and the host communities are high (JRP, June 2019). Without a sustainable political solution the crisis is unlikely to be resolved in the near future and the Rohingya will continue to be largely aid dependent and these needs will continue unless actively addressed.

The refugee crisis has had a huge impact on the Bangladeshi population living in and around Cox’s Bazar, particularly the sub-districts (upazilas) Teknaf and Ukhiya where the camps are located. Around 45 per cent of the local population of Teknaf and Ukhiya who are impacted by this crisis are children between the ages of 0-14 years (BBS, 2015). The refugees now constitute more than a third of the local population, and the influx has caused environmental degradation, increased prices, decreased local wages, and demands on the existing infrastructure and public services that cannot cope with the increased population (UNDP 2018, IOM 2018). This has led to increased and persistent tension between the refugees and the host community.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.