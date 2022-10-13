Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Factsheet - as of 30 June 2022

KEY ACTIVITIES

Water Supply

UNHCR and partners supply safe water to refugees in 14 camps through piped water networks and tube wells. Trained refugee volunteers conduct regular operations and maintenance of the systems. To monitor water supply, UNHCR and partners installed real time remote monitoring system devices at selected water networks in Ukhiya and Teknaf. Water quality monitoring at water points and household levels is also conducted on a regular basis. Due to annual water shortages in Teknaf, UNHCR has several interventions to supplement existing systems. Shalbagan Reservoir, designed with the support of the Dutch Surge Support facility, was completed in September 2021 by the Department of Public Health Engineering and Asian Development Bank, to enable storage of rain during the monsoon to support continuous water supply during drier periods. In 2021, a multi-year groundwater project began, funded by the Government of Japan, to address the water shortages. The project will contribute to the drinking water supply while advocacy to mobilize and develop further surface water resource in line with national policy, continues.

Sanitation Services

Latrines, bathing cubicles, female hygiene centres and solid waste composting facilities provide basic sanitation services for refugees in the camps. Trained refugee volunteers conduct regular maintenance and identify areas where new facilities are needed. Sustainable sanitation includes effectively capturing human waste in a safe, accessible, and dignified setting, as well as collecting, transporting, treating and safely disposing human waste. UNHCR and its partners operate over 40 fecal sludge treatment plants, treating fecal sludge of some 365,000 refugees. Once the three large-scale plants are fully operational, 75 per cent of the smaller ones will be decommissioned.

Hygiene Promotion and Community Engagement

UNHCR and partners have trained and equipped volunteers to conduct water, sanitation, and hygiene activities in the camps. This includes solid waste collection, transportation, segregation, operation, and maintenance of facilities, and de-sludging. Volunteers also conduct hygiene promotion through shelter visits, group sessions, mass awareness and clean-up campaigns. Community engagement and hygiene promotion is key to ensure the continuity of access to services and facilities. The dissemination of information on good hygiene practices during COVID-19 and other disease outbreaks has been pivotal to reducing the spread. Commemoration of key days such as Global Handwashing Day, World Water Day and World Toilet Day are opportunities to share key information and continue advocacy for better service delivery. To assess the impact of these hygiene promotion activities and to ascertain the level of knowledge, attitudes of practices towards water, sanitation, and hygiene services, UNHCR conducts two annual Knowledge Attitude and Practices (KAP) surveys. The results of these surveys contribute to redesign, if needed, of hygiene promotion interventions, to adapt to changing environments and to target specific groups. In addition to KAP surveys, regular field monitoring, water quality campaigns and an annual comprehensive inventory of facilities are carried out by UNHCR and partners.

Emergency Preparedness and Response

Emergency stocks are available in the camps and training for staff and volunteers takes place throughout the year to ensure a quick response to emergencies in the camps such as floods, fires, and cyclones. Ensuring water, sanitation and hygiene services are functioning soon after an event is a critical part of emergency response.

Bhasan Char

Together with local authorities, UNHCR is working to provide adequate, acceptable, safe, and dignified water and sanitation services to ensure basic lifesaving services for refugees and to protect the public health and environment on Bhasan Char, in support of the Government led response on the island. UNHCR implements operation and maintenance activities (repairing tube-wells, latrines, and bathing cubicles), monitors the quality and quantity of water supply, and has developed hygiene promotion activities (through distribution of hygiene kits and dissemination of hygiene promotion messages) to ensure access to safe water supply (for drinking, dishes, and clothing washing) and sanitation services. As of April 2022, UNICEF is leading the WASH sector on Bhasan Char in coordination with UNHCR and other actors.