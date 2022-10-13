Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh: Shelter and Settlement Planning Factsheet as of 30 June 2022

KEY ACTIVITIES

Shelter Assistance

Given the temporary nature of shelter material approved by the Government, coupled with extreme weather conditions in Bangladesh, refugee shelters require regular maintenance throughout the year.

UNHCR and its partners support refugee households to maintain their shelters with bamboo, tarpaulin, rope and wires. In preparation for cyclone and monsoon season, essential materials are distributed to all households to reinforce the shelters. Following extreme weather events such as heavy rains and winds, or incidents such as fires, UNHCR and its partners conduct a technical assessment of affected shelters and provide materials to repair the damage; additional support by refugee volunteers is provided to vulnerable households who need assistance with repair or construction of their shelters.

Improved Shelter Solutions

UNHCR and partners are working together for adequate and dignified living space for refugees within the approved guidelines. UNHCR promotes effective and sustainable shelter solutions through the efficient use of space and sustainable use of materials. UNHCR continues to reinforce existing temporary shelters with steel footings and treated bamboos. In 2022 new designs continue to be tested and UNHCR continues to advocate for approval of large-scale rollout of these improved designs.

Resilience Planning and Disaster Risk Reduction

When more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees arrived in Cox’s Bazar in 2017, they settled on steep slopes and flood-prone low-lying areas.

UNHCR and partners continue to work on improving access, mitigating environmental risks, and installing and maintaining essential infrastructure like foot paths, roads, bridges, walkways, steps and slope stabilization, among others. Eco-disaster risk reduction and infrastructure investments have been integrated with environmental protection and rehabilitation activities, including nature-based solutions such as restoring natural drainage systems and plantation for slope stabilization to reduce soil erosion and flooding.

Infrastructure Planning and Development

Major infrastructure projects in the camp are planned and implemented together with government authorities and other stakeholders including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, as part of an inter-agency effort to improve infrastructure provision within a macro-settlement approach. This includes identification of strategic project locations, support for road alignment, and relocation of affected households to other suitable locations.

Bamboo Treatment Plants

UNHCR and partners run seven plants for bamboo treatment across the camps. The treatment process increases the durability of the borak bamboo which is used for load-bearing support in refugee shelters, by protecting it from insects, funghi and other biological and physical elements.

Camp Upgrading and Facility Rationalization

With the involvement of refugee communities and government authorities, UNHCR develops camp upgrading plans to improve and build upon the existing spatial structure. Facility rationalization continued to use space more efficiently, maximizing resources, and ensuring safety and accessibility. UNHCR conducted spatial analysis for service coverage and gaps of health facilities, depots for LPG cylinders and other service points, to identify potential location for extended facilities while protecting and developing community spaces.

New facilities for improved service delivery

UNHCR and its partners design and construct a range of facilities in the refugee camps and in local areas to improve service delivery. In the host communities, a new outpatient department complex is under construction at Sadar District Hospital in Cox’s Bazar town. Construction has also been completed for the Ukhiya Specialized Hospital. Both facilities will provide health services for refugees and Bangladeshis. In the camps, several facilities have been designed and constructed including nutrition centres, warehouses and depots for the safe storage and distribution of gas cylinders used for refugee cooking. To support the security forces in the camps, the design and construction of five barracks for the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), who are responsible for safety and security of refugees in the camps, are ongoing.