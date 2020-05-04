Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh LPG Distribution Tracker 2020 (April 30, 2020)

Overview

The arrival of refugees from Myanmar in 2017 put a large strain on the local environment in Cox’s Bazar where they were allowed by the Government of Bangladesh to set up shelters. During the initial weeks of the emergency, hundreds of thousands of refugees struggled to find materials for their emergency shelter and space to build them. The humanitarian response needed to cut trees to make space. Refugees also cut trees to use as firewood for cooking in the absence of any alternative support. UNHCR has, since 2017, worked with closely with the authorities and other humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar to find a better solution for fuel supply for refugees to mitigate the impact on the environment and protect and restore it with the help of refugees. The solution identified and adopted was liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is available locally in Bangladesh and was assessed as the best fuel alternative. This choice to use LPG has had an on-going and proven impact on protecting the local environment, as well as other benefits for refugees and the local host community including better air quality, health benefits and local jobs. Nearly all refugees are presently using LPG, which started to be rolled out in April 2019. UNHCR also included Bangladeshi households living in the host communities close to the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar in its distributions. UNHCR and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) subsequently partnered East West University in Dhaka (EWU), and through consultation with members of the inter-agency Energy and Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG), to carry out an assessment on the impact of the switch to LPG. The study found that LPG distribution has resulted in an 80% reduction of demand for firewood in the Rohingya households in the camps, reducing deforestation to well within sustainable forestry rates. In parallel with the LPG rollout to refugees and host communities, UNHCR and its partners have been replanting trees within the refugee settlements to restore tree growth in the area.