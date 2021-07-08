Bangladesh + 1 more
Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Shelter / Site Planning (April 2021)
Progress (March - April 2021)
The Government of Bangladesh approved the construction of double-story shelters in some of the refugee camps.
UNHCR and partners have started planning for implementing in the coming months.
The construction of the outpatient department at Sadar District Hospital has reached 25% completion. UNHCR has developed the preliminary design for transforming the former Malaysian Field Hospital in Ukiya into a specialized health facility.
The construction of an important access road to the western side of Camps 26 and 27 is 95% complete.
As part of the response to the 22 March fire in Camps 8W, 8E and 9, UNHCR provided technical settlement planning and coordination support for the rebuilding of Camps 8E and 8W, in coordination with IOM. The structural plans which include roads, fire breaks, slope stabilization, site development priority areas, and zoning proposals for shelter and WASH facilities, were submitted to camp authorities in April for approval. Consultation with the Government are ongoing. In addition, detailed shelter level site plans for 800 households in Camp 8E were submitted to IOM to share with Shelter actors selected by the Government for shelter construction.
Challenges
- The refugee camps in Cox's Bazar have a very high population density, in some areas significantly higher than the most densely populated cities in the world. This results in insufficient coverage of WASH facilities and inadequate access to services and creates residential safety risks including vulnerability to fire and natural disasters. With a view to mitigating these issues, UNHCR and partners have introduced double-story shelters to make use of limited space and to ensure space for fire breaks, in consultation with the authorities. Although the Government hasapproved the construction of double-story shelters in some of the camps, UNHCR will continue to advocate for increase construction of such shelters.
Way Forward
- Advocacy for a more broader useable and sustainable definition of “temporary structures”. The current discussions seems to interpret the term as “bamboo and tarpaulin” but temporary could also be defined by the time needed for dismantling.