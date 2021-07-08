Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Shelter / Site Planning (April 2021)

The Government of Bangladesh approved the construction of double-story shelters in some of the refugee camps. UNHCR and partners have started planning for implementing in the coming months.

The construction of the outpatient department at Sadar District Hospital has reached 25% completion. UNHCR has developed the preliminary design for transforming the former Malaysian Field Hospital in Ukiya into a specialized health facility.

As part of the response to the 22 March fire in Camps 8W, 8E and 9, UNHCR provided technical settlement planning and coordination support for the rebuilding of Camps 8E and 8W, in coordination with IOM. The structural plans which include roads, fire breaks, slope stabilization, site development priority areas, and zoning proposals for shelter and WASH facilities, were submitted to camp authorities in April for approval. Consultation with the Government are ongoing. In addition, detailed shelter level site plans for 800 households in Camp 8E were submitted to IOM to share with Shelter actors selected by the Government for shelter construction.