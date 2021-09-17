Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Shelter and Site Planning (January - June 2021)

Objectives

1 Develop a master site plan for refugee settlements in collaboration with relevant sectors

2 Improve shelter design that meets the minimum standard for safe, dignified and appropriate living

3 Improve the living environment in refugee settlements for better protection of refugees and access to services and facilities

Progress (January - June 2021)

Regular shelter material support: Over 16,000 households were reached with shelter material, including bamboo and tarpaulin to ensure regular maintenance of refugee shelters. In preparation for the monsoon season, UNHCR continued to distribute tie down kits to all households, consisting of rope and wire to reinforce shelters.

Emergency shelter material support: In response to heavy rain and winds, including during Cyclone Yaas, nearly 2,000 households received material and support to fix damaged shelters. Emergency shelter assistance is provided following damages from winds, rain and flooding. Following technical assessment, refugees are provided with necessary shelter materials, including porter support and labour for extremely vulnerable families to help them rebuild their shelters.

Transitional shelter support: Using more durable materials, including steel or concrete footings, 185 transitional shelters were constructed. Following lockdown, more will be built. UNHCR also received pre-approval from the Government for new shelters in Nayapara Registered Camp, and construction of 99 shelters is complete.

Community facilities:

The construction of a new 250-bed hospital at Sadar District Hospital started on 14 January. Building works are 25% complete and expected to be finished in April 2022.

A new laboratory in the Intensive Care Unit at Sadar District Hospital was constructed and opened on 20 June.

UNHCR provided technical support to health partners for the construction of a medicine warehouse in Cox’s Bazar town.

The construction of new non-food items depot in Kutupalong Registered Camp is 70% complete, and depots in Camps 1 East, 4 and 5 are 65% complete. These projects are on hold until lockdown is lifted.

Emergency site development and site improvement: