Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Public Health (April 2021)

Progress (March - April 2021)

In preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to refugees, the Community Health Working Group, led by UNHCR, trained over 100 Community Health Worker supervisors on vaccine-related communication and community mobilization. Messaging and information materials were also developed for use in the camps. The rollout date has not yet been announced by the Government, and there are ongoing challenges as the vaccine stock currently in country is limited. UNHCR will continue advocating for the early arrival of Bangladesh’s COVAX allocation. Meanwhile, following the Government’s decision to include humanitarian workers in the early phases of the national vaccination campaign, the majority of humanitarian national and international staff in Cox’s Bazar received the first vaccine doses.

Community-based surveillance to prevent COVID-19 transmission and identify persons with symptoms continued with support from Community Health Workers who conducted over 560,000 household visits where 10,000 individuals were identified and referred for testing.

UNHCR donated over USD 1 million worth of medical and personal protective equipment to support government healthcare facilities and NGOs operating in the camps. The donations included high flow oxygen devices, surgical and medical grade respiratory masks, coveralls, gowns, and gloves.

Over 50,000 children aged 6-59 months were screened for malnutrition using the mid-upper arm circumference approach; 4,105 children were identified with acute malnutrition and referred to appropriate nutrition services. Of those identified, only 318 were not currently enrolled in nutrition programmes, an indicator of strong community screening conducted by refugee volunteers and other actors in the camps.

As part of the response to the devastating fire in Camps 8W, 8E and 9 on 22 March, UNHCR provided medicines, supplies and hospital tents to health partners; deployed mobile medical teams to provide emergency fire aid; coordinated with over 240 partner volunteer community health workers to reach over 30,700 refugees. Furthermore, over 300 mental health and psychosocial support staff were deployed by UNHCR and partners to provide psychosocial first aid to affected refugees as well as frontline workers.