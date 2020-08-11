Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Protection (June 2020)

PROTECTION CONTEXT

August 2017, an estimated 711,364 Rohingya refugees fled from Myanmar seeking safety and protection in Bangladesh, increasing the total number of refugees to 860,356 as of June 2020. The majority are reliant on humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation. As the situation enters its third year, UNHCR and its protection partners have put in place a system to ensure a strengthened understanding of the protection landscape for Rohingya refugees, including in a range of key thematic areas across sectors, each of which requires regular monitoring. Congruent with global trends, the pandemic in Bangladesh is negatively affecting the overall protection environment. Mitigating the short and longer term social protection consequences of the pandemic and ensuring ways to safeguard the resilience and psychosocial well-being of communities, whilst ensuring that protection and humanitarian space does not contract is a key priority for the Operation.